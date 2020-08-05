1ST TR GB/SHS CL-A GBP (LON:FKU) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of 1ST TR GB/SHS CL-A GBP (LON:FKU) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,998.40 ($24.59) and last traded at GBX 1,994.90 ($24.55), 3,612 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,957 ($24.08).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,032.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,068.46.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR GB/SHS CL-A GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR GB/SHS CL-A GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.