1ST TR GB/SHS CL-A GBP (LON:FKU) Trading 1.9% Higher

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of 1ST TR GB/SHS CL-A GBP (LON:FKU) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,998.40 ($24.59) and last traded at GBX 1,994.90 ($24.55), 3,612 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,957 ($24.08).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,032.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,068.46.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR GB/SHS CL-A GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR GB/SHS CL-A GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lannett Company, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Lannett Company, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Destination XL Group Inc Short Interest Up 6.3% in July
Destination XL Group Inc Short Interest Up 6.3% in July
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. Short Interest Up 6.4% in July
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. Short Interest Up 6.4% in July
New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Short Interest Update
New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Short Interest Update
First Bancshares Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
First Bancshares Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Federal Signal Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Federal Signal Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report