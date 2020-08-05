Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million.

BFST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $274.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.89. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at $79,825.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

