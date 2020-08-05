Berry Global Group Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

