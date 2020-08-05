ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) Trading Down 2.2%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.21, approximately 4,319 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 22,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 1.58% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in Japan.

