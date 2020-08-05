Financial Survey: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) versus First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Interstate Bancsystem and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate Bancsystem 0 1 3 0 2.75 SVB Financial Group 1 2 13 0 2.75

First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.68%. SVB Financial Group has a consensus target price of $234.53, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given First Interstate Bancsystem’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Interstate Bancsystem is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Interstate Bancsystem and SVB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate Bancsystem $703.90 million 2.68 $181.00 million $3.07 9.52 SVB Financial Group $3.53 billion 3.31 $1.14 billion $21.73 10.43

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Interstate Bancsystem. First Interstate Bancsystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Interstate Bancsystem and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate Bancsystem 23.56% 8.61% 1.17% SVB Financial Group 25.26% 13.61% 1.19%

Risk and Volatility

First Interstate Bancsystem has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats First Interstate Bancsystem on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, mining, technology, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 147 banking offices located in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 27 offices in the United States; and offices in Hong Kong; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Frankfurt, Germany; Bengaluru, India; Herzliya Pituach, Israel; and London, England. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.