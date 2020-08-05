Analyzing New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA)

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Frontier Health and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares New Frontier Health and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Health N/A -14.90% -7.55% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 1.05% -16.83% 2.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Frontier Health and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Health $354.40 million 0.66 -$62.13 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.05 $6.23 million $0.50 7.12

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than New Frontier Health.

Risk and Volatility

New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats New Frontier Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019. New Frontier Health Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

