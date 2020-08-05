Contrasting NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) and SGS (OTCMKTS:LFUGY)

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) and SGS (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and SGS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON YUSEN KA/S $16.50 billion 0.15 -$400.95 million N/A N/A SGS $12.70 billion 0.08 $35.14 million N/A N/A

SGS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIPPON YUSEN KA/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and SGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON YUSEN KA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A SGS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGS has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and SGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON YUSEN KA/S -0.96% 4.38% 1.11% SGS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S beats SGS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the bulk shipping business comprising car transportation, car terminals development, and inland transportation networks construction; dry bulk transportation of freight that include iron ore, coal, and wood-chips; liquid transportation activities, which comprise crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, and liquefied natural gas for petroleum, petrochemical, and energy companies; and upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. In addition, the company operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops transport systems. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SGS Company Profile

Li & Fung Limited, an investment holding company, engages in managing the supply chain for retailers and brands worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Services and Products. The Services segment provides supply chain solutions, including product design, raw materials procurement, production and quality control, warehouse management, and last-mile delivery to retail stores or end-consumers in footwear and apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and healthcare industries. The Products segment is involved in the onshore wholesale business. The company also engages in the distribution of fireworks. In addition, the company provides design and marketing, export trading, transportation, sample production, management and consultancy, sourcing, management support, commission agent, logistics, trade-related credit, accounting, freight forwarding, packaging, storage and warehousing, and customs brokerage services. Further, it designs, sources, and delivers apparel, accessories, and household items. The company serves specialty stores, department stores, big box retailers, e-commerce companies, hypermarkets, off-price retailers, and clubs. It operates through a network of approximately 230 offices and 270 distribution centers. Li & Fung Limited was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

