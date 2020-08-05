KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report issued on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $35.61.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

