easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EJTTF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $6.41 on Monday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.37.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lannett Company, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Lannett Company, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Destination XL Group Inc Short Interest Up 6.3% in July
Destination XL Group Inc Short Interest Up 6.3% in July
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. Short Interest Up 6.4% in July
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. Short Interest Up 6.4% in July
New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Short Interest Update
New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Short Interest Update
First Bancshares Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
First Bancshares Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Federal Signal Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Federal Signal Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report