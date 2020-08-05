easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EJTTF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EJTTF opened at $6.41 on Monday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.37.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.