ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

