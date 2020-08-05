ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

