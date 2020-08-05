Akorn (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akorn (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Shares of Akorn stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. Akorn has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Akorn (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Akorn had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.96%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akorn will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akorn Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

