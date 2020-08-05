HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HESAY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $88.95.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

