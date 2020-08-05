HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: Retained Earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.