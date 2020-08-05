1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS FRSB opened at $6.75 on Monday. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

