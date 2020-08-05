ValuEngine Upgrades Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) to Hold

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.93.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.
