ValuEngine Downgrades HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) to Sell

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

HENDERSON LD DE/S stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. HENDERSON LD DE/S has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

About HENDERSON LD DE/S

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

