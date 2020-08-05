LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FINMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of FINMY opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

