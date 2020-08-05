Barclays Lowers Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) to Equal Weight

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EUXTF. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Euronext stock opened at $114.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. Euronext has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $114.30.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

