HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $47.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

