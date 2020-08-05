ValuEngine Downgrades GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) to Sell

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GBOOY stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.32.

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

