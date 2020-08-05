ValuEngine Downgrades GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) to Sell

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of GBOOY stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.32.
GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Company Profile
