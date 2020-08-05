Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Shares of HINOY stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. Hino Motors has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $105.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. Hino Motors had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.