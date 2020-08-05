Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EUTLF. Citigroup upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eutelsat Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.