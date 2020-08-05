ValuEngine Downgrades EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) to Sell

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVRZF. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.