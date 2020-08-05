Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Up 0.4%

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.80), 176,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 169,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226.50 ($2.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.59. The firm has a market cap of $448.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43.

In other news, insider Peter Dubens bought 487,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £999,998.20 ($1,230,615.56).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

