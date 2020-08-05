Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Trading Down 2%

Wolfden Resources Corp (CVE:WLF)’s stock price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 181,270 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 136,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $22.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

