Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Validian Corp (OTCMKTS:VLDI)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 468,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 471,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Validian Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLDI)

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks.

