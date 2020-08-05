Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) Shares Up 3.8%

Sonoro Metals Corp (CVE:SMO)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27, 410,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 572% from the average session volume of 61,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 price objective on shares of Sonoro Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

