Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 4.1%

Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38, approximately 285,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 173,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market cap of $19.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

In other Triumph Gold news, insider Palisade Global Investments Ltd. sold 268,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$71,286.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,216,833 shares in the company, valued at C$3,243,569.16.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Freegold Mountain located in the Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

