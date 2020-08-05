ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.40, 1,116,497 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,470,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 178.6% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

