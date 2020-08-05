Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Down 3.3%

Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.87, 90,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 58,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80.

Torrent Capital Company Profile (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company, focuses on investments in private and public company securities. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd. in February 2017. Torrent Capital Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada.

