HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Shares Up 0.2%

HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, 918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several research firms have commented on HLFDY. Zacks Investment Research cut HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $401.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

