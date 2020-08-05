Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.35, 24,157 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 64,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

