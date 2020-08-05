Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.44 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.40 ($0.16), approximately 303,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 55,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.90 ($0.16).

The company has a market cap of $24.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.46.

Cora Gold Company Profile (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

