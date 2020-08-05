PEOPLES LTD/SH (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

PEOPLES LTD/SH (OTCMKTS:PPLL)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78.

About PEOPLES LTD/SH (OTCMKTS:PPLL)

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest bearing time and savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

