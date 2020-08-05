PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.95, 606,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,167,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

PPDAI Group Company Profile (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.