ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Trading 10.8% Higher

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, 3,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

