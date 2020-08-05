iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Shares Up 1%

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.06 and last traded at $67.04, 7,755 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 13,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09.

