Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd (OTCMKTS:KEWL) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00, approximately 280 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37.

About Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. The company offers veneer logs and sawlogs used in the milling of high grade hardwood veneer paneling, furniture, flooring, and lumber; and boltwood logs for pallet materials, as well as hardwood and softwood pulpwood logs.

