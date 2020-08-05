White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) were up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.22, approximately 470,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 222,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of White Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get White Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada. As of March 1, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 22,040 quartz claims across 35 properties covering approximately 439,000 hectares located in the Yukon's white gold district in Canada.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.