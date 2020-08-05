Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 5.7%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 343,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 154,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Skyharbour Resources from C$1.01 to C$0.53 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

