All Asia Asset Capital (LON:AAA) Trading Up 4.3%

All Asia Asset Capital Ltd (LON:AAA) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.64 ($0.06), approximately 4,459,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 537,151% from the average daily volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of $39.28 million and a P/E ratio of -25.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.50.

About All Asia Asset Capital (LON:AAA)

All Asia Asset Capital Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. It typically invests in but not limited to agriculture, forestry and plantation, mining, natural resources, property and technology sectors. The firm seeks to invest in companies with at least majority of the operations in the Asia Pacific region with focus on Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Burma.

