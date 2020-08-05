Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC) Trading Up 7.7%

Bankers Cobalt Corp (CVE:BANC)’s share price was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 23,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 24,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

About Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for cobalt and copper deposits. It holds interests in 26 mineral concessions covering an area of 391 square kilometers located in Katanga Province in southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

