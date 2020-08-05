Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Risk (George) Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company has a market cap of $44.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Risk (George) Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Risk (George) Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Risk (George) Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.