Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Oracle Power PLC (LON:ORCP) traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), 5,574,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,650% from the average session volume of 318,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75.

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.08) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Oracle Power PLC engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company also builds a mine-mouth power station. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province, southern Pakistan.

