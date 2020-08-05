IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11, approximately 25,896 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oakley Capital Investments Shares Up 0.4%
Oakley Capital Investments Shares Up 0.4%
Wolfden Resources Trading Down 2%
Wolfden Resources Trading Down 2%
Validian Stock Price Down 3.5%
Validian Stock Price Down 3.5%
Sonoro Metals Shares Up 3.8%
Sonoro Metals Shares Up 3.8%
Triumph Gold Trading Up 4.1%
Triumph Gold Trading Up 4.1%
ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Trading 1.9% Higher
ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Trading 1.9% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report