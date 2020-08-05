ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Trading 1.9% Higher

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) shares traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.07, 1,278,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 530,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

