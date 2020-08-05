Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.50, 650 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($1.16) EPS for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

