CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Up 9.1%

CHAR Technologies Ltd (CVE:YES)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 55,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 345% from the average session volume of 12,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4,536.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a technology company, commercializes and sells hydrogen sulfide recovery system to solve the problem caused by toxic and corrosive hydrogen sulfide in the biogas industry. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

