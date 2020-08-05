NorthIsle Copper & Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc (CVE:NCX)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 197,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 51,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50.

About NorthIsle Copper & Gold (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project that consists of the Hushamu and Red Dog deposits, and five other partially explored copper-gold porphyry occurrences located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.