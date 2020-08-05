Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Up 10%

Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.66, approximately 168,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 143,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 million and a P/E ratio of -66.00.

About Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project in the province of British Columbia.

